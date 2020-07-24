MARION, IL — All Marion Carnegie Library resources and services will be available to all Marion Unit #2 students, regardless of their address, free of charge, thanks to an agreement by Mayor Mike Absher, Library Board of Trustee's President George Trammell, and Unit #2 Superintendent Keith Oats.
The agreement comes right before the new school year and everyone involved says they wanted to ensure that students, throughout the district, would have access to every resource they may need to succeed in this school year and beyond.
Illinois State Library policy requires anyone living outside of library district, which is the city limits of Marion, to pay a fee to utilize the Library's services. Additionally, the Illinois State Library will recognize an agreement as a way to provide services free of charge.
To take advantage of this new opportunity, students, or their parents, just need to provide library staff with a student identification card or proof of enrollment in a Marion Unit #2 school. Library staff will then issue a library card, in the student's name, which will give them access to all print and online resources available through the Library.
“This agreement will ensure that Marion students will be equipped with every possible resource they need to succeed.” said Mayor Mike Absher. He continued, “The Marion Carnegie Library continues to lead the way as the best public library in our region. Allowing all of our students the opportunity to take advantage of the Library’s abundance of resources and services will supplement the quality education Marion Unit #2 offers.”