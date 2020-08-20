MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Temperature checks before getting on the bus, social distancing in the classroom, and wearing masks while walking through the halls are some of the changes students at Marshall County Schools can expect for the year. The district is set to go back to class on Aug. 26, with the board of education unanimously approving their back to school plan with precautions to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Trent Lovett says the district will be extremely transparent when dealing with any positive cases of COVID-19.
"We plan to have a link on our website that you can follow daily. If there were any quarantines, if there were any isolations, if there were any positive cases, we plan to have that so that you can see it every day," Lovett said.
Of the 4,700 students in the district, 75% (about 3,500 students) have chosen the in-person option. The other 25%, or 1,200 students, will be learning virtually for the first semester. Lovett believes the large amount of in-person students speaks to the eagerness to get back in the classroom.
"That's a testament to our teachers and how great our teachers are," Lovett said. "And those students want to be back with their teachers and be in that safe haven, have two warm meals a day, and I'm excited to see our students back in the schools."
Lovett believes having the in-person option is crucial for the mental well-being for students. Even if students and teachers need to abide by strict guidelines throughout the day.
"At some point the social and emotional needs of our students have to outweigh the dangers of COVID, and I think we're about to that point," Lovett said.
The district has an all-virtual plan if new guidance requires it to make adjustments.