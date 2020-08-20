MURPHYSBORO, IL — A city council in the Local 6 area voted to approve a mask ordinance Thursday night.
After the Murphysboro, Illinois, City Council approved the ordinance Thursday night, Mayor Will Stephens tells Local 6 the ordinance will go into effect Sunday.
Section V of the ordinance says the first time a person violates the ordinance, they will receive a warning. For future offenses, the ordinance says the person may have to pay a $100 penalty.
The ordinance requires most people to wear face coverings while riding or operating public transportation and while inside "places of public accommodation." The ordinance defines places of public accommodation as any place used by the general public, including places were food or beverages are sold, hotels, health care and recreational facilities, stores and more.
The ordinance includes exemptions for people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says should not wear face coverings for medical reasons and children under 2 years old. Restaurant and bar patrons don't have to wear masks while they're eating and drinking. The ordinance includes other exemptions as well. Download the document below to read the four-page ordinance in full.