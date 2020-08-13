NBC News Special Series Coronavirus and the Classroom heads to prime time Thursday night. The hour long special, hosted by Lester Holt, will examine education in America and the challenges being faced amid the ongoing pandemic — from elementary school to college.
With reports from NBC News Correspondents bringing insight from communities across the country and a panel of doctors answering viewer questions, the special provides practical guidance to parents, teachers and kids trying to navigate this academic year in the new normal.
An NBC News Special for the whole family, Coronavirus and the Classroom airs 7 p.m. Central Time.