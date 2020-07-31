PADUCAH — Administrators with Paducah Public Schools want parents to be aware of a schedule change for its summer meal program.
During the upcoming week, the Tornado Takeout program will only deliver meals on Monday, Aug. 3. On that day, families will receive five days of meals.
PPS Food and Nutrition Services Director Lynsi Barnhill says the program's Monday/Thursday schedule will resume for the weeks of Aug. 10 and Aug. 17.
The summer meal program's last delivery day before the new school year begins will be Aug. 20.