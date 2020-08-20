UPDATE (8/21/20 at 4 a.m.) — Paducah Police say Johnathon Hopper has returned home.
PADUCAH — Police are searching for 17-year-old Johnathon Hopper, who has been reported missing in Paducah.
Johnathon was last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street, walking toward North 32nd Street, Paducah police say.
Police say Johnathon is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Johnathon is to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.