HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College says the Wabash Ohio Valley Special Education District will be having free pre-kindergarten screenings in SIC's Joseph Deaton Gymnasium in C building in two weeks.
The screening will take place on Friday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
SIC says the screenings take about 45 minutes and include hearing, vision, speech, language and coordination tests. Head Start personnel will also be there to discuss their program. Families should bring a copy of the child's official birth certificate and two most recent paycheck stubs for the pre-K screening.
All children living within the college district who are 3 years of age by screening day are eligible. SIC says the district includes Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and much of White Counties. It also includes the southeast corner of Hamilton and the northeast coroner of Johnson, as well as border areas in East Williamson and South Hamilton counties.
SIC says to call the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study at 618-252-5400 ext. 3411 by Thursday Aug. 27 to make an appointment for a Pre-K screening.
SIC says space is limited and appointments will be taken on a first-call basis. Everyone, including the children, will be required to wear a mask and are asked to social distance from other families.