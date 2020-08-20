CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering a mixture of in-person and online classes as the semester begins.
Freshman Kiana Walker said so far it’s going better than she expected. "Online has been kind of difficult, because I like to interact. I like being in the class, sitting in the front taking notes. Being in person it benefits me more. It's going better than I thought it would. I thought it was going to be iffy," said Walker.
SIU Professor Joseph Brown said he's impressed with how the students and the university have handled the situation.