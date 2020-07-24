SOUTHERN IL — The Marion Unit 2 School District voted to approve its reopening plan Friday, which will require students to go to class five days a week.
However, if parents do not want their students to attend school in-person, they will be able to take classes remotely. Computers will be provided to those who wish to do remote learning.
A school plan has also been released for the families of the Frankfort Community Unit School District 168.
Kids from kindergarten to the eighth-grade will have in-person learning Monday through Thursday, with Friday serving as a remote learning day.
High school students will have in-person learning, but will be on staggered schedules for the week.
They also have the option to have a complete remote learning schedule.