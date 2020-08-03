CARBONDALE, IL — Two southern Illinois school districts say the last few months have been incredibly challenging, as they prepare for a new year amid a pandemic. They're still finalizing their back to school plans.
Marion Unit 2 Superintendent Keith Oates said preparing for the upcoming fall semester has been challenging, because the variables are changing daily.
"Information continues to change. Guidelines continue to change, infection rates continue to change, so our guidelines continue to be fluid," said Oates.
Right now, Marion Unit 2 is choosing to employ a hybrid option that will involve half of the district's students going to school on different days until noon, with remote learning after lunch. Friday will be a complete remote learning day.
The students will be using Chromebooks provided by the district. They're also giving parents the option to choose complete remote learning for their students. Oates said their goal is to provide safe options that will engage the students.
"This is such an unusual time in our history. Anything we can do to keep our students engaged with extracurricular, even if it has to be a virtual type, at some point we want to do that," said Oates.
When Marion Unit 2 school district students return to school, they will have to get used to a few changes, such as mandatory mask-wearing and strategic passing periods that encourage social distancing, and they will be discouraged from using their lockers.
"Ideally we would like for them to move in the hallways with just their backpacks from class to class," said Oates.
In Carbondale, the Carbondale District 95's superintendent has decided to have complete remote learning for students after seeing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Jackson County. Superintendent Daniel Booth said it wasn't an easy decision.
"We know there's no replacing in-person instruction. We also know from a priority standpoint that we have to figure out what will be our focus when we make these decisions. We made a decision our number one concern with making these decisions would be the health and wellness of our community," said Booth.
Booth said if they someday decide to bring classes back in person, it's not the masks he's worried about.
"The social distancing, I think, will be more difficult than the face masks for our kids," said Booth.
Both superintendents are hoping to work with what they have this fall and make it a good year.
Marion Unit 2 School District starts on Aug. 24. Carbondale District 95 will start on Aug. 19. Booth said they'll review the situation mid-September, and if COVID-19 numbers go down, they'll survey parents to learn if they would support sending their student back to in-person classes.