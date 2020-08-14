PADUCAH — Since Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to push back in-person learning until Sept. 28, Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says he has been speaking with local health department officials to review the "Healthy at School" plan and get updated local COVID-19 data.
In an email, Shively says his goal has been to gather information for a recommendation on a school reopening plan that is best for the children. He says he will present his finding to the Paducah Board of Education when they meet on Monday, Aug. 17.
Additionally, he says they will have made a decision by the end of the meeting and will announce the specifics of that plan by Wednesday, Aug. 19.
In the email, Shively says he and Dr. Carl LeBuhn have scheduled a call prior to Monday's board meeting with Kentucky Department of Education interim commissioner Kevin Brown and Kentucky Board of Education chair Lu Young to discuss the reopening plans.
Additionally, Shively says District-wide Operations Chad Jezik, Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock, and Purchase Area Health Department Environmental Health Program Manager Joel Barrett will review the sanitation plan and "Healthy at School" process for each school on Monday with the principals.
The district has received a checklist for reopening schools from the Purchase District Health Department that Shively says they are working through to make sure each child and employee can stay safe.
Shively says as of Thursday, 95% of the parents have chosen either at-home or at-school instruction, which shows that 50% of students will be in school and the other 50% at home.
Additionally, after reviewing the Kindergarten through 8th grade numbers, Shively says the largest K-8 classroom size at this time will have a 15 to one student to teacher ratio. Currently, Shively continued, the student to teacher ration range from six to one as the smallest and 15 to one in one grade level.
Shively says leaders will continue to work through the numbers at Paducah Tilghman High School due to having multi-grade level classes at the high school.
Shively then addressed parents saying, "I know that you are anxious to have a decision so you can make plans for the school year. I appreciate the patience and support that you have shown as we have worked together to figure out how to best meet the needs of our students."
To read the full email from the superintendent below: