VIENNA, IL — Back to school preparation is challenging for teachers this year, because many of them have to adjust their lesson plans for remote learning.
Vienna High School in southern Illinois gave students two options this fall. They could come to school Monday through Friday until 2 p.m. each day or do remote learning.
"This will be my 13th year. I don't think any other time someone could have told me this would happen and I would believe them," said math teacher Nicole Trovillion.
After a summer full of uncertainty, teachers at Vienna High School are happy to get back into their classrooms. But now they're navigating their next challenge: remote learning.
"I think that's our biggest challenge, what's going to work for my students. We've never done this before. It's not going to be perfect. Some students might benefit from one thing over another," said Trovillion.
Trovillion said it might be harder for some subjects to translate over into a digital format.
"Sometimes it's tricky to get the equation to look the way they normally look in a text book. That's something new for teachers. Maybe a lot of teachers haven't put work sheets into the digital format," said Trovillion.
One of their main priorities is to give students who are doing complete remote learning the same educational experience as the students inside the classroom.
"I think they need that environment to be similar to what they would get in the classroom if they could be here, trying to make things that are normally on paper digital, make myself available via video conferencing and making office hours so they can get a hold of me and get help," said Trovillion.
Trovillion hopes to welcome those students who chose the remote learning option back to class one day in the future.
"Remote learning has its benefits, but I think we miss out on some of that personal connection for us to see our friends and for me to be able to have that one on one help with students," said Trovillion.
Their first day of classes will be Aug. 13.