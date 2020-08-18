BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Members of the Ballard County Board of Education voted unanimously to begin some type of virtual learning on Aug. 26, and move the beginning of in-person learning to Aug. 31.
The district says it will offer parents a choice of in-person or virtual learning for their children, but weeks will be cut to four days of the chosen instruction type, with Fridays being saved for non-traditional instruction online for all students.
“We believe that in-person instruction is the best way for students to learn,” said Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent. “We also understand that right now, some parents feel that the best option for their students is in a virtual-learning environment. The board’s decision allows parents to choose what they think is best for their children.”
Dr. Allen says Friday NTI sessions will not be like the NTI that happened at the end of last semester. Students in grades K-12 will be issued Chromebooks, and teachers have been training on way to maximize technology to make both in-person and virtual learning seamless for students.
“Having these more-robust NTI sessions on Fridays, at least here at the beginning of the semester, will allow all students and teachers to become familiar and comfortable with that technology,” he continued. “In the event that we have to return to all virtual learning at any time, everyone can hit the ground running, instead of taking time to ramp up to the new way of doing things.”
Dr. Allen also says he understands that with all-virtual NTI on Fridays, some families will have an extra day of childcare, but asks parents to remember that extra day also gives the school the opportunity to deep-clean the building without the students here, which is good for everyone.
Additionally, virtual learners will have appointments set for Tuesday, Aug. 25, to pick up their district-issued Chromebooks. In-person learner will have appointments for Aug. 26 and 27 to come in, pick up their Chromebooks, and spend a little time with teachers to become familiar with the new technology.
Dr. Allen says in-person classes will begin at regular school hours on Monday, Aug. 31, for those choosing to do so.
He says parent surveys in June showed that 85%-90% across the district favored returning to in-person classes. When asked to commit to their preferred type of instruction in a second survey, the number fell to around 70%.
The deadline for that survey was Aug 10, when Gov. Beshear recommended classes be delayed to Sept. 28.
Board chair Karen Tilford Hensley assured the dozen or so parents present that the body had fully studied the question. “We have attempted to look at every angle, and consider every stakeholder,” she said. “We believe students learn best in-person, but we just have to find a way to do that safely.”
Hensley continued, “If we do this, we have to do it right, and we’ll have to follow the rules” laid out by the Purchase District Health Department for student and staff safety.
Dr. Allen also reminded parents that even with all safety measures in place, “It’s not unrealistic to say, that at some point, we may have to go on all-virtual classes.” The district has no additional substitute bus drivers available at this time, and many substitute teachers are from the ranks of teachers who have been retired from the system for some time.
“If we can’t staff our buildings, we will have to go all-virtual,” he continued. “If it happens, it will be out of our control.”
Additional details on Google classrooms and tech support for parents, as well as internet hotspots in the community, and feeding plans for virtual-learning students, will be available by the end of this week.