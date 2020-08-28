MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A local elementary school will continue with virtual instruction for all students after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the school district's superintendent says.
In a public letter sent Friday, McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steven Carter says a number of staff members at Heath Elementary School have tested positive for the virus. For that reason, the school's preschool through fifth-grade students will continue learning virtually for two more weeks.
The letter says students will now return to in-person instruction on an A/B schedule starting Sept. 15.
