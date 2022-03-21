ALTO PASS, IL-- A local monument of peace in Illinois is helping people in Ukraine find hope.
The Bald Knob Cross has been a symbol of peace in the community since the Vietnam War.
Originally built as a place for people to find comfort, Executive Director, Jeffery Isbell, says with the conflict in Ukraine, they could use some as well.
“Today war is raging again, and uncertainty is in our world, filling our streets. So, after I saw what was going on with Russia and Ukraine, as a father myself, the need for peace really became much more prevalent in my mind,” Isbell says.
Early one morning, Isbell felt compelled to post encouraging prayers for peace in Ukraine.
On a whim, he boosted the post in Ukraine and Russia, hoping it would reach them.
“My thought was, even if 5 people in Ukraine would've been impacted by this post, would've found hope, maybe would've found some peace of mind, it would've been a success,” says Isbell.
To date, the post has garnered more than 1.5 million impressions and has reached more than 600,000 Ukrainian people.
The response has been overwhelming from both Ukraine and the US.
“'Please pray for my family. Please pray for peace and thank you for praying with us.' So it's not just what we're doing here at Bald Knob Cross of Peace that is standing as an inspiration to the Ukrainians and people and people in uncertain times all around the world but it’s the comments and the engagement from locals saying, 'Yes, we're praying for you or we want to encourage you,'” Isbell says.
Isbell says the cross is place for everyone to experience the presence of God, even if it's virtually.
“Through this post, maybe we're not doing it physically on the grounds, but through modern technology, such as Facebook, we're able to unite people, to experience peace and hope, whether they're here in Southern Illinois or Western Kentucky, Southeast Missouri, or all the way in Ukraine,” says Isbell.
The Bald Knob Cross family says if there's not yet peace in the streets of Ukraine, they're praying for peace in their hearts.
If you would like to connect with Ukrainian people and send encouragement through their post, you can visit their .