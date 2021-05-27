LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools has a new superintendent. The school board announced David Meinschein's approval for the role during a special called meeting Wednesday.
He previously served as an assistant superintendent for Ballard County Schools. He's also an Army veteran.
Local 6 spoke with Meinschein Wednesday night about his vision for the school district.
"I think when I reflect on our school district, I want a couple of things: I want to cast a vision where we're receiving a world-class education in Livingston County. I want to do that with a group of people who can have a shared vision and work autonomously to accomplish those goals."
He added that he hopes to see the district grow in diversity and inclusiveness.
Meinschein replaces former superintendent Victor Zimmerman, who announced his resignation in February.
Meinschein officially steps in as superintendent on July 1.