Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The strongest winds will reach southwest Illinois around noon and progress southeast into western Kentucky and southwest Indiana by mid afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&