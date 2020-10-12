Early voting: 

  • County Clerk’s office
  • Monday through Friday: Oct. 13 - Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Saturdays: Oct. 17, 24, & 31 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (social distancing/masks required)

In-person on Election Day:

  • Ballard Co. Clerk’s Office: 134 N 4th St, Wickliffe
  • First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall - 421 Broadway St., LaCenter, KY

Other ways to vote:

  • Request mail-in ballot: govoteky.com
  • Absentee ballot - requested by Aug. 21, 2020 - Oct. 9 2020
  • Drop-off boxes: Two at court house (go during business hours)
Download PDF Ballard Sample Ballot.pdf