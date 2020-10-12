Early voting:
- County Clerk’s office
- Monday through Friday: Oct. 13 - Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturdays: Oct. 17, 24, & 31 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. (social distancing/masks required)
In-person on Election Day:
- Ballard Co. Clerk’s Office: 134 N 4th St, Wickliffe
- First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall - 421 Broadway St., LaCenter, KY
Other ways to vote:
- Request mail-in ballot: govoteky.com
- Absentee ballot - requested by Aug. 21, 2020 - Oct. 9 2020
- Drop-off boxes: Two at court house (go during business hours)