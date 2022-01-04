PADUCAH — Local hospitals are nearing record numbers with COVID-19 cases surging as we enter the third year of the pandemic.
Doctors and nurses are worn out. The message: If people don't heed vaccination warnings, the situation could impact quality of care overall.
One nurse, Kattie Koehler, has an urgent message for anyone who thinks COVID-19 isn’t real or is hesitant to get vaccinated. She sees the illness from multiple perspectives.
“I’ve been living with COVID. I work with COVID. COVID is my life it seems,” said Koehler.
Koehler is a charge nurse at Baptist Health Paducah. She said right now the staff is physically and emotionally drained.
“It is exhausting,” she said.
She said when hospitals are caring for large numbers of COVID-19 patients, the pandemic can have consequences even for those who don’t have the virus.
“We know it's nearing the point that even if you come in with a heart attack or a stroke there may not be a bed for you,” she said.
She's had COVID-19 herself and watched her husband nearly die from the virus. Her 28-year-old husband, Ethan, recently spent 17 days in the hospital after contracting the virus.
“Five of them were in the ICU,” she said. “It was a very hard time, and unfortunately that's what it took for me and a lot of our friends to really get vaccinated, was seeing Ethan almost lose his life.”
She said Ethan was dead set again getting the vaccine, but the virus changed everything.
“When he was in the ICU and on multiple test tubes and going through multiple surgeries and barely hanging on, he said ‘I’m getting it as soon as I can, and I regret not getting it,’” she recalled.
Since then, Ethan started speaking out about his battle with COVID-19.
“On two separate occasions last month I laid on the bed in so much pain that my wife, who is a nurse at Baptist Health, and her coworkers were just trying to calm me down from how much pain I was in,” Ethan said in a video message. “I was fighting for breath.”
Now, he is adamant about vaccinations.
“If I knew that with vaccination it would have taken even half of all of struggles out, I would've done it in a heartbeat and I would have never looked back,” said Ethan.
The Koehlers want to encourage people to think about how their decisions to not to get vaccinated or wear masks affect others.
“I highly recommend getting the vaccine,” said Kattie. “That is what you can do to make a difference.”
At Baptist Health Paducah, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman said they have 40 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Many have serious cases. The majority of those patients are unvaccinated.
Baptist Health Paducah shared Ethan's story in a Facebook post. Watch the full video below.