PADUCAH — Basketball courts across Paducah are getting resurfaced, the city's parks and recreation department says.
WPSD video of crews working on the courts at Robert Coleman Park, which is at 1100 Walter Jetton Boulevard.
Next, they'll work at Voor Park, which is at 1201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, followed by Noble Park at 210 Recreation Trace.
The resurfacing project will cause temporary closures at those courts for roughly three to four days, the city says.
Crews will have to remove the existing surface, add the new surface and then restripe.
The entire project should be finished by early next month.