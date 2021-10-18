LIVINGSTON COUNTY-- Bayou Bluff Bales is back for the third year in a row. It started as a tradition for the Williams family. Now, it's something the community looks forward to every year.
From Doll-hay Parton to Casper, there are plenty of spray painted hay bales to look at. It's free to the public. If you can donate, canned food items and cash donations are accepted. The cans collected will go to Helping Hands of Livingston County, and the cash donations will be given to Livingston County Sheriff's Office for their "Shop with a Cop" program.
Creator of the bales, Sonya Williams, is thankful for the community's help.
"We're on week two. We have officially surpassed the 1,000 dollar mark in monetary donations. We have exactly 350 cans," said Williams. "We're hoping this weekend will be a big weekend for us. It's supposed to be sunny today and tomorrow. So, we're hoping we have lots of visitors."
Last year, they collected more than 1,000 canned food items and nearly $3,000 in cash donations. They're hoping to top last years amount to help even more families. They've been open since October 1, and they've collected 350 canned food items so far.
Michael Williams, and his wife, Sonya, are overwhelmed by the community's support.
"This has just kinda, I don't want to say, blown out of proportion. It's super successful," said Williams.
Lowe's and Walmart both donated $100 for spray paint. Williams neighbor, Jeff McGrew, donated the hay bales. He also looks forward to this every year, but it's more personal this year. McGrew has his own hay bale honoring the nurses at Baptist Health Paducah.
McGrew had COVID-19 and was in the hospital for 61 days, and he wanted to honor the same nurses who saved his life.
"I made it through with lots of prayers, and I'm here. Sonya wanted to give some thanks to some people. She decided to put these bales up here," said McGrew.
The hay bales will be up until October 31, so make sure to see them before they're gone. Bayou Bluff Bales is located at 741 McMurray Road in Smithland, KY. You can view the bales from sunrise to sunset.