MAYFIELD, KY — Troopers are searching for a man who was reportedly spotted assaulting a woman in Mayfield, Kentucky, Wednesday, Kentucky State Police Post 1 says.
A trooper saw a man assaulting a woman in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on East Broadway in Mayfield around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, a KSP Post 1 news release says.
The release says the trooper pulled his cruiser into the parking lot, got out, and told the man to stop. The man ran away from the trooper, fleeing into a wooded area near the Family Dollar.
The man has not been identified. State police say he is African-American, but did not provide any further identifying details at first. After 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, KSP Post 1 said troopers were able to obtain photos of the man from the surveillance camera of A to Z Liquors, which is next to the Family Dollar.
The news release, which was sent around 7:15 p.m., says troopers are still on scene working to identify and find the man.
If you see him or have information related to the search, you are asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.