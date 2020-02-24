PADUCAH -- An inmate lodged in the McCracken County Jail stole a vehicle from Brooks Stadium and is now on the run.
Jailer David Knight said 35-year-old Daniel Bell of Paintsville, Kentucky, was on a work detail at Brooks Stadium around 4:45 p.m. Sunday when he stole the vehicle and fled the area.
Bell is a 6 foot 2 inch white male weighing 200 pounds with light brown to blonde hair and blue eyes. Bell is believed to be in a maroon 2000 Chevy 2500 Silverado pickup truck. The license plate number is 055-VVX registered in Kentucky.
It's not clear which direction Bell could be heading, but Kentucky State Police say he may be heading east.
Law enforcement recommends that anyone who sees Bell to not approach him and call local law enforcement.