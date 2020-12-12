HENRY COUNTY, TN - Law enforcement are still looking for two inmates that escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, TN. Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen escaped from the complex on Friday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the two men were put on the TBI's most wanted list Saturday. Brown and Osteen are each wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and theft over $10,000.
Authorities say the two inmates made their way to Fulton County Kentucky after they escaped. In Fulton County they kidnapped a county highway employee and stole a highway truck. The two later dumped the stolen truck in Henry County Tennessee just off of Highway 218.
"I've been worried about it. I've been worried about them breaking in on me," says Billy Melton.
Melton lives just down the road from where the stolen Fulton County truck was dumped. He says he's shocked that something like this happened right in his own backyard.
Early Saturday morning Brown and Osteen reportedly tied a Henry County man up in his home on Reynoldsburg Road and stole his red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. That was the last time the two were seen.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are still looking for the two inmates. People,living in the area of Reynoldsburg Road are advised to keep their doors locked. If you see them call police or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.