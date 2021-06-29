We're in the final days of our Beat the Heat campaign. There's a little more than a week left for you to help a family in need.
WPSD Local 6, Paducah Bank and the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois are helping people Beat the Heat. We've have collected 270 fans so far, and you can help us collect more for families in need.
On Wednesday, June 30, you can drop off a new fan in the parking lot at WPSD Local 6 from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The fans will be donated to people who need them.
Our location is 100 Television Lane, which is behind Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital across from St. Mary School in Paducah.
And after you drop off a fan, you can enjoy some ice cream from the Paducah Bank WOW Wagon.
If you can't make it out on Wednesday, don't worry. You can still drop off a fan at any Paducah Bank location or the Salvation Army in southern Illinois until July 9.
Click here for more details on this year's campaign, including the list of drop-off addresses and the charitable organizations that will be distributing the fans.