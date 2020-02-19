PADUCAH - Owning a well-behaved, happy and well-balanced dog, many of you know - takes work. As a part of National Dog Training Month we want to talk about the many benefits to teaching your dog commands. Some of many include: developing a strong bond, better control, giving them stimulation and providing both you and your dog safety.
Donna Steinbach-Collier with Stonecreek Kennels in Paducah says dogs learn in context. This simply means if you teach your dog to sit in your den, that's where they learn – try to teach them commands in different areas.
When teaching your dogs new commands, be patient, consistent and understanding, remember, you’re both learning. Don't try to teach too many commands at once. Get one mastered before venturing on to the next one.
For more information on Stonecreek Kennels -- click here.