FRANKFORT, KY — During a briefing in Frankfort Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear took time to honor Trigg County science teacher Simone Parker, who died Jan. 2 because of COVID-19.
"Today we mourn the loss of another educator in Kentucky. Simone Parker was only 46 years old when she passed away from COVID-19 earlier this month," Beshear said. Parker taught science at Trigg County High School in Cadiz, Kentucky, for 19 years.
"She always said, 'Once they are mine, they are always mine,' about her students. And that was true," Beshear said. "She was often found taking care of her kids in and out of the classroom, doing whatever was needed to make sure they succeeded."
Beshear asked Kentuckians across the commonwealth to pray for Simone's husband and family, as well as for the students, colleges, friends and community who loved her.
“Her husband, William Parker, shared that once you met Simone you were considered family to her. She never met a stranger," Beshear said.
The governor said the Parkers would have celebrated 24 years of marriage later this year, but then "he, Simone and her sister who lives with them all tested positive for COVID-19."
"Unfortunately, it hit Simone harder," Beshear said. "And the Monday before Christmas she had to be taken to the hospital. During this time, she was intubated and sedated and couldn’t speak. William said the hardest part was not being able to truly say goodbye to his wife of 23 years."
The funeral for Simone Parker was held Saturday, Jan. 9. Because COVID-19 precautions prevent large funerals, the service was streamed online. Click here to watch the funeral service.