FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is predicting Kentucky’s children will return to a “very normal setting” when the next school year begins as the state rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear said Monday he does not think there will be a mask mandate for schools in the fall.
The past two academic years have been disrupted by the coronavirus. But the governor sounded upbeat about schools returning to normal in the fall.
He says he's looking forward to a “full, normal” school year. The governor reported that more than 6,000 Kentucky adolescents have so far received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
