FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says he will quarantine after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.
Beshear says the state police trooper drove with his family on Saturday and later tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Democratic governor says he and his family feel fine, show no symptoms and have tested negative for the virus.
In a social media video Sunday, Beshear said he’s committed to “setting an example” by quarantining after receiving a call from a contact tracer.