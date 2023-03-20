(NBC News) — President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill declassifying as much intelligence as possible about the origins of COVID-19.
The legislation cites potential leaks between research done at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology and the outbreak.
The pandemic started more than three years ago.
U.S. intelligence agencies are divided over whether the deadly virus came from a lab leak or an animal.
Bill sponsor Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri released a statement Monday evening regarding the passage of the bill.
“Today President Biden finally signed my COVID origins bill into law, following its unanimous and bipartisan passage in Congress,” Hawley's statement reads. “The American deserve to know the truth behind the origins of the pandemic and we must begin the process of holding China accountable.”