KENTUCKY — A bill that would change the way vacant U.S. Senate seats are filled in Kentucky is heading to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk for consideration. Senate Bill 228 passed the State House and Senate earlier this week.
Currently, if one of Kentucky's U.S. Senate seats becomes vacant, the governor appoints someone to fill that seat. The proposed bill changes that to give the party that held the seat a say. Instead of the governor being the lone person to select a senator, the political party that the previous senator belonged to would select three people for the governor to choose from.
"Obviously, it would be important from a political standpoint and from a party perspective, but it's more important from a people perspective," says State Sen. Jason Howell of District 1.
The bill ensures the person who is appointed to fill the seat is of the same political party as the person who previously held the seat. Howell says while the bill might appear partisan, in his view it's ensuring Kentuckians have a voice in Washington.
"The general consensus was and the general train of thought was that you want to put someone in there that represents those same values," says Howell.
Kentucky's current U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul, both won their most recent elections by wide margins. Paul was last elected in 2016, and McConnell was reelected just four months ago in 2020.
"It just begs the question: What's the story behind the story?" says former DNC delegate Dr. Brian Clardy.
Clardy strongly opposes the bill and sees it as very partisan. He believes the bill is being pushed because a democrat currently holds the governorship.
"I don't know what this is going to mean going forward so far as partisanship in this commonwealth. Andy Beshear was duly elected," says Clardy. "He has the constitutional prerogative to appoint who he chooses."
Beshear's office tells Local 6 that the governor will review all of the bills he was sent over the next 10 days. Previously, Beshear expressed hesitancy about the bill.
“Whether or not we change the way that a vacancy is filled shouldn’t be decided based on who’s currently in the office. Once that happens, we start breaking the very institutions that our state and country rely upon. We’ve got to believe in the institution of government and in the separation of powers more than we believe in our party,” said Beshear.
Even if Beshear vetoes the bill, it's still likely to become law, as the Republican-led legislature has the votes to override his veto. Clardy worries this could become standard practice in other states.
"You could have Republican majorities in different state legislatures following the Kentucky model. That is not out of the realm of possibility," says Clardy.
Howell says with the balance of power split in Washington right now, it's important to ensure they can send someone to the nation's Capitol that will vote and fight for the values of Kentuckians.
"Not having the Republican seat filled, period — but especially filled with someone who will vote the way Kentucky voters overwhelmingly want them to — is definitely something that is driving this," says Howell.
The bill also states if the vacancy happens more than three months before a regular election, the person appointed would serve until the next election or special election if needed. If the vacancy happens less than three months before a regular election, the person appointed would serve until the winner of the regular election is sworn in.
McConnell has voiced support for the bill. Representatives from McConnell's office have said in the past that McConnell has no plans of retiring or stepping down.