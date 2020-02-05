Black History is our history

Have you ever been to Stuart Nelson Park in Paducah?
They have one of the nicest and largest dog parks in the area. It’s the start of the Greenway Trail. You can even rent a baseball field there.
At one point, Stuart Nelson Park was the only park black citizens were allowed to use. The namesake is an African-American man from Paducah who served in World War I, went to college, and had a very successful career before the Civil Rights Movement.
