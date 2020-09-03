PADUCAH — A judge denied bond reduction requests for the man and woman charged with murder in a deadly double shooting more than a week ago in McCracken County.
Alexis Graham and Mykweze Cox face numerous charges, including murder. During this hearing, McCracken County Sheriff's Office detective Sarah Martin testified that Cox told deputies he went to the home to collect on a $300 drug debt.
Deputies also say they found a receipt showing the two purchased ammunition earlier that day at Shooter Supply in the vehicle they took to the home.
Investigators claim Cox admitted to being the shooter.
The two are scheduled to be back in court Oct. 29.