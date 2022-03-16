WEST PADUCAH, KY — Many people with plans to fly out of Barkley Regional Airport are now wondering: What will happen to my tickets?
SkyWest Airlines is pulling out of Barkley Regional Airport in 90 days. It's one of 29 airports nationwide that will be impacted.
SkyWest has said a pilot shortage and volatile fuel prices are the reasons behind the decision.
But passengers who've bought seats on flights scheduled after the 90-day mark don't know what will happen to their flights.
Leaders with the airport said customers don't have to worry; SkyWest will contact people who have purchased tickets after the 90-day period.
Cindy OKeefe-Allsop regularly flies through Barkley to visit her daughter who lives in west Kentucky.
She said the airport is in an ideal location.
"I'm here at least every couple of months to see her. And I'm from Buffalo, so I have to go to Buffalo to Chicago to here. So, it's the most convenient," said OKeefe-Allsop. "She only lives 10 minutes away (from the airport)."
But right now, flyers like OKeefe-Allsop said things look a bit uncertain for future flights to the area.
However, SkyWest said customers who have booked beyond the 90-day period will be contacted to make alternate arrangements.
Leaders at the airport said the Department of Transportation is working on securing a new carrier for Barkley.
"We'll work hard to make sure this transition is smooth, because it's in our best interest to make sure that we do have that. And it's in their best interest too, to ensure there is a smooth transition," Barkley Regional Airport Director Dennis Rouleau said.
And to ensure a seamless process, the Department of Transportation will hold SkyWest accountable.
"From what I know, the Department of Transportation is going to hold SkyWest to their agreement, which will expire, to the contract if they can't, unable to find a replacement," said Rouleau.
That provides some relief for OKeefe-Allsop. She's hoping things will be resolved soon.
"I teach nursing, and I'll be off for the summer. And she will be off for the summer as well, so I definitely am going to spend time here during the summer months. And I'm certainly hoping there'll be an answer within 90 days," she said.
Rouleau said once a date is confirmed to transition to a new airline service provider, the public will be notified.
The airport said SkyWest's decision to pull out of Barkley does not have anything to do with the amount of business the airport receives.
Among the 29 airports SkyWest will no longer serve, Barkley was in the top three in terms of the number of customers.