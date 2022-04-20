PADUCAH — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the American Quilter's Society's Paducah QuiltWeek is back. The event usually attracts nearly 30,000 people to Paducah and generates tens of millions of dollars in the local economy. With the QuiltWeek just a week away, local shops are gearing up for big business.
Tuscan Rose Yarn & Hand Dyed Fabrics is experiencing their first QuiltWeek at its new location on Broadway in Paducah.
"We're really excited for QuiltWeek. We've not experienced QuiltWeek before because this is our new location in downtown Paducah," says owner Patty Van Dorin.
Van Dorin has been stocking up on yarn and fabric for months. She's even decorated her window display with more than 20 vintage sewing machines to entice quilters into her store and hung quilts in the store.
"Fabric is fully stocked. We have been working for eight months to prepare for this, and we feel we are ready as we can be," says Van Dorin.
Like businesses, organizers of the event have been looking forward to QuiltWeek for months, and they're hoping for a bigger turnout this year. Executive show director Bonnie Browning started planning QuiltWeek nearly 18 months ago.
"The quilters are so excited about being back in Paducah and being at the in-person shows again," says Browning.
Quilters from all over the world flock to Paducah, which Browning says has a positive impact on businesses like Tuscan Rose.
"We certainly do have people registered from all over the world, and the benefit of that is they bring new money into Paducah," says Browning.
Van Dorin is one of the many businesses in Paducah hoping to see some of that new money.
"We're just excited to be a part of quilt week. Be sure and check out everything you possibly can downtown," says Browning.
She says they had a staff meeting Tuesday morning to make sure everyone is on the same page for the event. They're starting set up at the Convention Center this Friday. QuiltWeek will be held April 27-30. Browning says their workshops are almost sold out. They only have a few more sports available for quilters, but they do have some lecture tickets left. For more information About AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah, click here.