MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — More Kentucky businesses were allowed to reopen Monday, the same day that the governor wants all Kentuckians to begin wearing masks while in busy public places.
Gov. Andy Beshear has said by May 11, everyone should wear a mask when going to any business or place where social distancing is difficult to maintain. Beshear said those who don't wear masks won't be fined or cited by police. Nevertheless, he urged people to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, because many infected people are asymptomatic.
Monday is also the day that several types of businesses were allowed to reopen in Kentucky, as long as they follow safety guidelines. The businesses include those in the following industries:
— Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain businesses
— Construction
— Vehicle or vessel dealerships
— Office-based businesses (at 50% pre-pandemic capacity)
— Horse racing (no fans in attendance)
— Pet care, grooming and boarding
— Photography
One of the businesses that reopened Monday after a seven-week closure is Glamour Pups Grooming near Paducah.
"It makes sense, especially for me, because I'm the only one in here. So there's not really a lot of human exposure," said Kristy Glisson, owner and groomer at Glamour Pups Grooming.
Glisson said when she does have to interact with customers, she puts on her mask and gloves, and she takes additional precautions.
"I have told my customers to wait in the car and text me, and I will come and get (the dogs) from the car, and return their leash and collar," said Glisson.
Glisson said she also changes gloves after each customer, and is only having one customer come by every hour. She has been asking them to wear masks as well.
"Pretty much everybody has been very good about just doing it automatically," said Glisson.
In addition, Glisson has a payment box customers can use to minimize hand-to-hand contact.
Glisson said while being closed for seven weeks had a big financial impact on her business, she also missed seeing her regulars.
"Dogs give you unconditional love. So, even if they don't like their bath or their haircut or doing their nails, they're still happy to see you," Glisson said.
Meanwhile, car dealerships, like Linwood Paducah, reopened Monday as well. At Linwood, there is a table at the front entrance of the showroom that includes masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray. Those items are provided for both the customers and staff.
"We want to show our customers that we're following the guidelines and we're concerned about the customers' health and safety, along with our employees. So, we're following the guidelines and doing as requested," said Linwood General Manager Kliff Kester. "We're also sanitizing the keys, sanitizing the vehicles, spraying the vehicles when they're done. We're using the hand sanitizer every time we come back in from a test drive. We're doing the same with the sales staff as we are with the customers."
Customers are also test-driving vehicles by themselves, in accordance with state guidelines, to ensure social distancing.
As for future reopenings, government offices and agencies will be allowed to reopen on May 18, and retail and funeral services will be allowed to reopen on May 20. Visit govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-work for more details. Houses of worship were allowed to reopen this past weekend.