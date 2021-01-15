PADUCAH — It's finally time for the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman's Expo at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center!
The show lasts three days, Friday, Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can get your show entry with contactless transaction by buying tickets online, just click here.
Event organizers say the 2021 edition of the Expo will mark the second consecutive year the event has been help in Paducah, with the Western Kentucky area being a hotbed of Whitetail Deer Hunting and features some of the best fishing around, according to organizers.
The show will feature the latest products, gear, and equipment for hunting, fishing, and outdoor enthusiasts. Organizers say you will also have the chance to meet industry insiders, attend educational seminars and demonstrations, test out the newest products, and shop.
Some west Kentucky natives will also be making appearances at the expo.
You can see Chef Sara Bradley, a Paducah native, during Field-to-Fork cooking demonstrations; Terry Bolton, from Benton, Kentucky, and Mark Menendez, from Paducah, during fishing demos.
Here are the ticket prices at the door and online:
- Single-day tickets — $12 adults, $5 youth (ages 13-17), free for kids 12-under, but will still need a ticket which you can get online or at the box office.
- Two-day tickets — $20 adult, $9 youth (ages 13-17)
- Family 4-pack (online) — $26 for two adults, two youths. All four attendees must enter the show at the same time for this offer.
For more information about the expo, which is the first being held at the convention center since the COVID-19 pandemic started, check out this story by Local 6's Thomas Capps. Organizers tell Thomas what steps are being taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and what attendees can expect.
Organizers say attendees can save money and speed up the show entry process through a contactless transaction by buying advance tickets online at OpenSeasonSportsmansexpo.com.
To see the full schedule of seminar series speakers, click here.
The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Paducah is sponsored by Hutson Inc. and Little Tractor and Equipment Company.