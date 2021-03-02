CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — County officials and road crews spent much of the day assessing and repairing road damage in Calloway County, Kentucky.
Sunday's rain brought flash flooding to the area, causing extensive damage to multiple roads. County leaders and road crews looked for flood damage Monday, and they're already calculating thousands of dollars in damage to roads.
When Calloway County is in for heavy rain, County Magistrate Paul Rister goes out the next day to located families in need.
Monday, his first stop was a washed-out culvert on Bailey Road.
"When I first heard that Bailey was washed out, I assumed the whole culvert was gone," Rister said.
The road was only partially washed away, but was unsafe to pass until crews could lay down gravel.
Rister frequently runs into a homeowner or two impacted by the flooding. On Hale Road, which is notorious for flooding because of its location near a watershed lake, had standing water in multiple locations.
"There's actually another low spot on the other side of the hill," Rister said. "So, this one actually has three homes trapped as far as access."
Flood damage isn't cheap, and Rister explained the price tag of damage on Crouch Road.
"This is a road that when I came into office was washed out, and it's a low priority road, because really nobody lives on it, but a lot of farmers use it to cut through," Rister said.
The county applied for a state grant and was able to put about $90,000 into it. Sunday's rain washed that $90,000 away. The road and its culverts were washed away.
It will take weeks for officials to tally the final price tag on the damage.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will visit the county to tour the damage Tuesday morning.