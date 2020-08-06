CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — From protocols for screening, to cleaning, to keeping students and staff safe in class, Calloway County Schools has completed its back-to-school plan.
Calloway County's first day of class is Monday, Aug. 24. So on Thursday, July 30, the board of education approved the plan, which is posted on the district's website. The health department had also approved the plan the day prior.
"We have been fortunate to collaborate with the Calloway County Health Department, other medical professionals, educators, principals, and our great administrative team here at the board office to put together this plan," said Josh McKeel, the director of pupil personnel.
The plan covers protocols for all facets of the school year, and it begins with things to do from home.
"We are asking parents to help us out by assessing their child before school starts," said Superintendent Tres Settle.
The plan says staff members are also required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to work each day.
While riding the school bus, students will have assigned seats, and masks will be required for everyone first-grade and up unless there's a medical exemption. When students arrive at school, they will each get a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be isolated and sent home.
"If they are showing any signs, whether that'd be a fever, potentially a rash, if they are sweating or they just tell us they don't feel good, those will be issues where we might send them to a quarantine room to further assess their health," added Settle.
Once students are in the classroom, Settle said, "Our hope is that we can social distance those to 6 feet apart so that students will have the opportunity during class time to take of their masks. However, if that's not possible and we have to have more seating in the classroom, students will be required to wear masks during instructional time."
But in-person instruction is not the only option. Families can also choose to have their children learn from home. To make the in-home learning experience more authentic for students K-5, teachers took the time to record some of their lessons on video. "Students will be able to watch those videos using an online portal. But if they have unreliable internet access, they can still watch the videos via take-home flash drives that the district provides.
"We talk about the teachers miss the students. Well, the students miss the teachers, and we all miss each other. So this — it's just a way that if you can't come back, to try to keep that connection, build that relationship," said Assistant Superintendent Brian Wilmurth.
As for cleaning protocols, the district will disinfect classrooms and restrooms daily, and cafeterias will be cleaned between lunch periods. Teachers will have access to cleaning supplies to sanitize surfaces between lessons.
As for sports, they will continue under the Kentucky High school Athletic Association's safety guidelines. Students who opt to learn from home will not be allowed to participate in high-touch sports. But they will be considered for low-touch sports.
"We are wiping down the balls they compete with, wiping down the equipment," said Settle.
Settle said according to a preliminary survey done a few weeks ago, about 68% of students planned to come to in-person classes, while 32% planned to stay home. Settle said they will get more concrete numbers when online registrations are due on Aug. 12. Then, they can plan on exact configurations of the classrooms.
"We are encouraging as much as possible for our students to return to school in-person. We feel like that's the best quality of education. There's no substitute for a teacher, a chalkboard, and a classroom full of children," said Settle. "We feel like the socialization with other students is paramount to mental health of our student body, which is another reason we're encouraging parents to consider sending their children back to school in person."
For the families of the roughly 2,800 students in the district, Settle has the following message.
"We're all in this together. I understand the fears that we all have. I don't have all the answers. We can only prepare together and follow the guidance that's given to us from the state and federal level," said Settle. "And it's my hope that our children will be back in schools as soon as possible and that things will return to some semblance of normalcy."
Settle said seeing the students back on campus and seeing them interact "are the things that make education such a special occupation as it is."
Click here to read Calloway County Schools' full reopening plan.
Local 6 also checked in on the Murray Independent School District. Superintendent Coy Samons says they are still working on a final reopening plan. His office will submit recommendations to the board on Aug. 13. Samons did say the district will offer both in-person and online instruction.