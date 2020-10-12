In-person voting before Election Day:
- Robert O. Miller Courthouse
Annex 201 South 4th Street, Murray, 42071
- Monday through Friday: Oct. 13 - Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturdays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
In-person on Election Day:
- Tuesday Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- CFSB Center
1401 Rt. 121 North Street
- East Elementary School
1169 Pottertown Road
- Southwest Elementary School
3426 Wiswell Road
- North Elementary School
2928 Brinn Road
Two drop-boxes: one on south side of court square, one inside clerk’s office
At all in person voting options, Election Officers will be wearing a facial covering. Voters are asked to maintain social distancing and have their ID ready. Voters will have hand sanitizer available as they are checked in as usual, offered a pen to keep, and their ballot. Tables are available (sanitized regularly) for voters to mark their ballot, once the ballot is completed the voter will be directed to the appropriate scanner into which the voter will insert his or her ballot. The waving flag on the screen means your ballot has been processed.