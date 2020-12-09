PADUCAH— Once a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, employers can start encouraging — and may even require — employees to get the shots.
Some have reservations about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, but two Paducah employment lawyers said employers would likely be within their rights to require a mandatory vaccine.
"I would predict that the courts are going to hold that an employer can require an employee to take the vaccine," said Rodger Lofton. He's practiced employee law for 41 years.
Lofton said during a health emergency the judicial system prioritizes public health. Although, Lofton said two exceptions can be made by an employee under mandates of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Under the first, an employee may be exempt from a mandatory vaccination policy if they have a qualifying disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the disability prevents them from safely receiving the vaccine.
The second falls under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It states an employee who objects to receiving a vaccine based on a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance also may be exempt from a mandatory vaccination.
The EEOC enforces workplace anti-discrimination laws, requirements for reasonable accommodation and non-discrimination based on disability and rules about employer medical examinations and inquiries.
"Because the virus is so dangerous and so easily transmissible, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has triggered emergency rules," said employment lawyer Wes Sullenger, who has practiced employment law for 19 years.
Those emergency rules mainly focus on the rights of an employer to ask question about an employee’s status of COVID-19, requiring them to take temperatures checks and a COVID-19 test in certain cases. With a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon those emergency rules may extend themselves to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement as well said Sullenger.
In the event you refuse to take the vaccine, are fired, and then sue your employer for wrongful termination Sullenger said an employer can cite the EEOC's emergency rules.
"There's a direct threat defense," Sullenger said. "I don't have to employee you if you impose a direct threat to the safety or welfare of the people around you. Your co-workers, my customers."
The ADA created an exception for employers who fire or refuse to hire an employee who poses a direct threat. A direct threat is defined as a significant risk of substantial harm to the health or safety of that employee or others, which cannot be eliminated or reduced by a reasonable accommodation.
Many employers currently make reasonable accommodations for employees who do not want to take certain vaccines.
A family medicine doctor treating COVID-19 patients at Massac Memorial Hospital, said exceptions are made for employees who don't want to take a flu vaccine.
"If you can't take the flu vaccine for whatever reason, or if you don't want to wear a mask, then the next option is you get removed from that exposure environment and you basically do a different job," said Dr. Jonathan Walters.
His employer is not mandating anyone take the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.
"Nobody is demanding that I take the vaccine. I will be when it's available," Walters said. "I will be taking it. I have questions about the vaccine just like everybody else does, but I also trust the infrastructure. I trust the science."
Sullenger said there are limitations to what you can reasonably do in certain job sectors like health care.
"If you're a doctor and you're going to be in somebody's chest cavity, they can require you to be inoculated against the measles," Sullenger said.
Sullenger and Lofton expect litigation surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and employment to come up on in the legal system.
"I would predict most people are going to be practical about it, and they don't want to lose their job," Lofton said.