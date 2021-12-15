MAYFIELD, KY — The massive effort to clean up and recover continued in western Kentucky on Tuesday. That includes the candle factory in Mayfield. Search teams believe they've found everyone who was in that factory when it was destroyed when Friday night's deadly tornado hit the town.
However, Gov. Andy Beshear said the debris is so dense, it's possible search dogs just can't detect anyone who may still be buried underneath.
The road to get to Mayfield Consumer Products was still blocked on Tuesday. All that's left of the factory is debris strewn all over where the building once stood. Friday night, more than 100 people were inside the candle factory. John Lawson was one of them.
"We kept getting warnings on our phones about tornadoes," Lawson said. "No one wanted to stay. Everybody kept on saying they wanted to go home. They wouldn't let us."
Lawson claims two to three supervisors told employees they couldn't leave because it was company policy for them to keep people there. Lawson also said they were told if they left, they wouldn't have a job in the morning. He feels compelled to speak out about what it was like to be inside the building when the tornado hit. An NBC News report shared similar claims Monday.
"Those people that died, they don't get to talk. No one heard what we heard. It's so hard to listen to someone take their last breaths, man," Lawson said.
One of the people Lawson was near when the factory collapsed was likely Robert Daniel. Daniel was a Graves County jail deputy supervising inmates on work release in the factory.
"I'd like to talk to the police officer that passed away in the plant's family. Me and him made a promise that if one of us made it out, we'd talk to each other's family to let them know the love that was there, that we were thinking of them," Lawson said. "And praying that they weren't in the same situation somewhere else that we didn't know about, because we didn't know how bad it was outside."
Lawson hopes to see the community rebuild and remember those who lost their lives.
The candle factory's spokesman, Bob Ferguson, said all the claims being made by employees saying they were forced to stay are not true. Ferguson said employees were able to leave whenever they wanted and wouldn't face any retribution.
The Kentucky National Guard said all of the employees who were inside the candle factory have been accounted for. Eight people lost their lives after the building was destroyed by the tornado.