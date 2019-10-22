MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- McCracken County deputies have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection to a rash of car break-ins.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says there has been a rash of car break-ins over the past two weeks. The break-ins were spread out across the county with different areas being hit each night.
An investigation lead deputies to arrest 23-year-old Marcus Grayson of Paducah. He was arrested and charged with theft of contents from vehicle over $500, theft of firearm, and fraudulent use of a credit card under $500.
Deputies are also looking for J'son Humphrey of Paducah in connection to the theft. He is wanted on charges of theft of contents from vehicle over $500 and theft of firearm.
If you have any information on Humphrey's location, you are asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.
Deputies say all cars broken into were left unlocked. They are urging everyone to lock their cars, especially during the overnight hours, to help prevent these crimes.