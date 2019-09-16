Car into home

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Three people were injured after a car hit a house in McCracken County Sunday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., McCracken County deputies were called to a crash at the intersection of US 60 West and County Line Road.
Deputies say 69-year-old Rosa Overby was driving a car south on County Line Road when she lost control of the car near the intersection with US 60.
The car went across US 60 and off the road towards a house.
Inside the house were 30-year-old Houston Winters and his wife 29-year-old Britana Winters. Both were asleep in bed when the car hit their home.
The car went went through their bedroom, hitting the couple's bed and ejecting them from the house.
The car stopped once it passed through the house.
The Winters' were taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
Overby had to be extracted from her car. She was taken to a local hospital with incapacitating injuries.