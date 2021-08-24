CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department has released the names of a Southern Illinois University student who was killed and two other victims who were injured in a weekend shooting in the 500 block of West Cherry Street.
The police department says officers responded to a home on West Cherry Street around 3:12 a.m. Sunday, where multiple people were shot during a party.
The department says officers at the scene attempted to resuscitate 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson at the scene, and she was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. But, Jackson was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say Jackson, who was from Chicago, was an SIU student.
A candlelight vigil was held Sunday for Jackson. The Southern Illinoisan reports that her friends said she left Chicago to get away from the violence.
Police say three other people were treated for injuries sustained in the shooting: 29-year-old Jyrin Blair of Marion, 23-year-old Raheem Sylas of Murphysboro and a juvenile whose name is not being released because of their age. Police say their injuries were not life threatening.
Investigators say they believe there were multiple shooters involved, but the police department does not have additional suspect information to provide.
Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez on Monday told the Southern Illinoisan that investigators have not gotten much cooperation, and he urged people in the community to speak up if they know anything related to the case.
As their investigation continues, police officers are asking anyone who attended the party or who has information related to the shooting to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or SIU Police 618-453-3771. People can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677, where callers can remain anonymous.