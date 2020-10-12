Two Election Day voting centers (anyone can vote at any location):
- Carlisle County Extension Office, 65 John Roberts Dr., Bardwell, KY
- St. Charles Parish Hall, 6922 St. Route 408, Bardwell
Early voting:
- Carlisle County Clerk's Office (985 US-62, Bardwell, KY)
- Monday through Friday: Oct. 13 - Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Saturdays: Oct. 17, 24, 31 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Mail-in ballot:
- Call clerk’s office: 270-628-3233 or go to govoteky.com
Drop box is available in front entrance of courthouse if you want to drop off your ballot or don’t want to mail it back.