Two Election Day voting centers (anyone can vote at any location):

  • Carlisle County Extension Office, 65 John Roberts Dr., Bardwell, KY
  • St. Charles Parish Hall, 6922 St. Route 408, Bardwell

Early voting:

  • Carlisle County Clerk's Office (985 US-62, Bardwell, KY)
  • Monday through Friday: Oct. 13 - Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Saturdays: Oct. 17, 24, 31 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Mail-in ballot:

Drop box is available in front entrance of courthouse if you want to drop off your ballot or don’t want to mail it back.

Download PDF CARLISLE Sample Ballot.pdf