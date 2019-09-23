Watch again

PADUCAH — The charges against a former elementary school teacher and a teacher's aide have been dismissed.

Former McNabb Elementary teacher Vanacia Barner and former teacher's aide Katrella Farmer each faced a charge of second-degree wanton endangerment. They were accused of dragging an autistic student across the floor of a classroom on two separate occasions.

The prosecutor says there isn't a case, and that a lack of proper training is to blame for what happened.

Paducah Police say school surveillance cameras caught Barner and Farmer dragging a 9-year-old autistic child across the floor after he caused a disruption. The attorney for the family, Chuck Walter, says they did not follow the guidelines set out for them in the child's individualized education program, or IEP.

"You could tell on both occasions that his frustration levels were building, but it wasn't until the last minute that they went up to him, didn't speak to him. They grabbed him, pulled him out of the chair," Walter says, describing the video of the incidents. "At one point, the chair desk that he is in is pulled over to the floor and he's dragged."

Walter says the family wanted some sort of guilty plea.

The special prosecutor for the cases, Vicki Hayden, says she spoke with the family about dismissing the charges. She says Barner and Farmer were not trained properly, so there was no case, but she did not deny the incidents.

"I'm not justifying what these two individuals did to this child," Hayden says. "What they did was wrong, but that doesn't necessarily make it a crime."

Before the dismissal, Barner and Farmer's attorney, Abigail Barnes, says they had to get an anger management assessment and do 50 hours of community service.

"They have undergone anger management classes — not classes, an assessment that indicated that they had no anger management problems," Barnes explains. "They are the kind of people that do community service on a regular basis. It was not difficult for them to get 50 hours of community service."

Barnes says the two women have maintained their innocence throughout the process.

While the women no longer face criminal charges, they didn't get off scot-free. You may remember, they were fired from there jobs at McNabb after the incidents.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24, as a continued first appearance for both women, but because the judge has already signed the agreed order, nothing new is expected to happen.

Walter says the child's family is now weighing their other legal options.

We are not naming the family because it would identify the minor involved in the case. Walter did send a statement from them that says, in part:

"We are extremely disappointed to hear charges will be dropped. Though, they did take responsibility by working on community service time, what they did was against the law...The residents of this county should be concerned by the lack of accountability that the school systems are being held to while our children are in their care for an education."