CAYCE, KY — From a possible tornado to icy weather within a day, the community of Cayce, Kentucky, can't seem to catch a break. The possible tornado damaged two hog barns in the area Tuesday morning. It has left owners of the barns scrambling to get roofs repaired before the winter weather arrives.
Fulton County Sheriff Derek Goodson said there was minimal damage to private properties and some downed trees. Thankfully, there were no injuries to people or livestock. The damage done to the hog barns doesn't look like much compared to what's left of Cayce. However, for this community, it hits home.
"We had an F4 tornado," says Goodson.
Since Dec. 10, Goodson says the community has been trying to get back on its feet, but the recent severe and cold weather is proving to be difficult.
"Today, we are planning on another ice storm," says Goodson.
From tornadoes and icy weather to a confirmed case of bird flu, it hasn't been easy for a community trying to recover.
"We had flash flooding the other day. I can't forget about that," says Goodson.
Goodson has been there for it all.
"I like to joke about it just to make light, but it's just bad luck. We could really use a break," says Goodson.
While the damage isn't on the same scale as the Dec. 10 tornado, people in Cayce continue to be resilient when faced with obstacles. The old roof of the hot barn littered the field across the road.
"It picked the roof up and set it back down. You might think ‘That's great.’ I will guarantee you there was substantial damage done to the inside of that hog barn and the feeders are all attached to the roof," says Goodson.
Goodson says there are many hog barns countywide. They all generate revenue, which could impact tax revenues.
"That's part of your tax base. Anytime there is an interruption in that, it's going to cause a problem somewhere down the line," says Goodson.
These last few months have been trying for the first responders and people of Cayce, but Goodson is hopeful that better days are coming.
"If we can just get through this rough patch, I think we're going to be good," says Goodson.