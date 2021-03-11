The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a partnership with Dollar General to help roll out COVID-19 vaccines in rural parts of the country.
Dollar General is one of the nation's largest retailers, with more than 16,000 locations in the U.S., about three times more than the number of Walmart stores. Dollar General's website shows there are 99 locations within 50 miles of Paducah.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky mentioned a possible partnership with Dollar General during a summit Tuesday.
"In rural areas, residents often don't have access to big-box stores," said Walensky. "We're exploring a promising collaboration with Dollar General stores, which have locations that include refrigeration capacity within 10 or 15 miles of our rural communities in all but four states."
No other details about the possible partnership were released.
Ballard County is among the rural counties in West Kentucky that does not have a Walmart to serve as a vaccination site. But the county has several Dollar General locations.
The Ballard County Health Center, part of the Purchase District Health Department, is the only vaccination site in the county.
Public Health Director Kent Koster said the Purchase District Health Department receives 500 vaccine doses each week that are distributed among its five counties: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken. Recently, the Purchase District Health Department received two additional vaccine shipments, totaling 1,000 additional doses. Koster said he asked the counties how many of the extra doses they wanted.
Ballard County, which normally gets 70 doses a week, received 300 extra doses on the last week of February, allowing the Ballard County Health Center to hold a mass vaccination clinic at the Ballard County Middle School gym on Feb. 26.
Melissa Ballard, a registered nurse at the Ballard County Health Center, said when they get their usual 70 doses a week, she can administer the vaccines herself. But when they get extra shipments, the community steps in to assist.
"The way we have been able to accomplish giving what we have is the school system is excellent. They have two school nurses. They allow me to use one of those one day a week. So they help me vaccinate people," said Ballard. "And also, we put on Facebook looking for volunteers for clerical and for nursing, and we had a really good response to that. We've utilized volunteers coming here to the health department to help us get people scheduled because scheduling people takes a lot of time. And also going to utilize some volunteer nurses as well in the clinic next week to help vaccinate."
The clinic next week at the Ballard County Health Center will vaccinate 270 people, since the county received an additional 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on top of the weekly 70-dose Moderna shipment.
The Ballard County Health Center is going through its waitlist to schedule appointments, which include people in phase 1C. There were about 500 people on the waitlist as of Wednesday.