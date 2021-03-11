Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Shawneetown ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam...Mount Vernon...JT Myers Dam... Smithland Dam...Golconda...Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo .All of the points along the Ohio River from Newburgh Dam to Cairo are currently or have recently crested and should continue a gradual fall, despite the expected rainfall from now and into the weekend. Several points from Newburgh Dam to Smithland Dam should fall below flood stage by late this weekend. However, river points from Paducah to Cairo may not fall below flood stage until later next week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 42.4 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 42.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 24.6 feet Sunday, March 21. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * Through Saturday afternoon * A couple more rounds of rain, heavy at times, are forecast through Saturday morning. The heaviest rain is expected to fall tonight into Saturday morning across southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois, and into western Kentucky as waves of energy stream along and north of a stalled frontal boundary. Through Saturday, additional rainfall amounts in the watch area of 1 to 2 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. * Repeat rounds of rain through Saturday morning will saturate soils and cause local creeks and streams to rise, resulting in the potential for flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&