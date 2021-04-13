PADUCAH — Former Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker announced Monday that he has formed an exploratory committee to consider a campaign for the U.S. Senate. Booker is weighing his options to run for a seat currently held by Republican Sen. Rand Paul.
The Democrat announced the committee to test his candidacy in the 2022 election cycle in a video message posted Monday morning.
Last year, Booker's insurgent campaign for U.S. Senate nearly won the Democratic Party's nomination over Amy McGrath, despite being badly outspent.
Booker says last year's campaign was a bold, forward-looking vision for the commonwealth that includes health care for all, ambitious actions to address the climate crisis, an end to generational poverty, and a visionary racial justice platform.
Booker told me during a one-on-one Zoom interview that the same issues remain, and he hopes to generate similar momentum moving forward.
"I love Kentucky. I love this place. I give a damn about the people of Kentucky so much that I'm going to jump in the fire," Booker said.
The last time a Democrat was elected to the Senate was in 1992 when voters put Wendell Ford into office. I asked Booker if it was really conceivable that he could beat Paul.
"Oh, the people of Kentucky are absolutely ready to beat Rand Paul. And I think to your point, it's understanding that we can't keep doing the same thing and expect things to change. You know, that we've seen this playbook, you know, where the people of Kentucky are ignored. We don't talk about the challenges people face in a real way. We don't listen to their voices. We don't lean into a vision that addresses our structural challenges. We don't take on issues of racism. We run away from them or we try to ignore them. And it doesn't work," Booker said.
In his video message, Booker touted his platform of racial and economic justice, universal health care and environmental causes.
"We are in a fight for our future, and we have people in elected office like Rand Paul that really don't care whether we live or die, that really don't care whether we're suffering or not. And if we don't stand in this moment, we could lose our future, lose our livelihood, and it's already been happening to a lot of folks. But what gives me hope is that the people of Kentucky are ready. They're ready. They're fired up, and I believe in Kentucky. And I know that we can come together in this moment and do a whole lot of good," Booker said.
The former Kentucky lawmaker told me he's ready to talk with republicans and independents in an effort to win their vote.
"You know, the most important thing you do when you're trying to connect with anybody is you show up and you don't BS. And when I go sit down and talk to folks all across Kentucky about rationing insulin, about jobs leaving our community, never coming back, small businesses struggling, folks suffering, trying to put food on the table, keep the lights on. That stuff ain't partisan. That's real life," Booker said.
Paul's communications director, Kelsey Cooper, released a statement in reaction to Booker's announcement. The statement reads:
"Kentuckians know there is no greater champion for the values they hold dear than Dr. Rand Paul, and like President Trump stated in his recent endorsement, Dr. Paul has a proven record of fighting the liberal Washington agenda. Kentuckians don't want to defund the police, to ban the lawful ownership of guns, or Nancy Pelosi's Green New Deal."
Paul has served in the U.S. Senate since 2011, and a win in 2022 would mark his third term in office.