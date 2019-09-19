You've applied for the job. Now, you're waiting for a response.
Sometimes waiting for a reply after an interview can be excruciating. Here are some things you should and shouldn't do while waiting for that call.
Don't be aggressive. Check in by phone or email one week after your interview.
Don't contact the hiring manager repeatedly. Instead, ask how long their hiring process may take.
Don't lie about job offers. While having multiple job offers can be a strategic way to speed up a job offer, only bring it up if you actually have multiple offers.
Do keep looking. Sometimes people stop looking if they feel confident that the interview went well. Remember: You are not guaranteed to get the job.
Lastly, do be patient. Resist the temptation to check your phone every five seconds. The company is probably interviewing other candidates.
